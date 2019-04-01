A Queens jury began deliberations late Monday in the retrial of the Brooklyn man accused of strangling Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano in 2016.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. the panel of six men and six women started deliberating the fate of Chanel Lewis, 22, of East New York, after both prosecutors and defense attorneys spent about four hours giving closing arguments.

Lewis, a taciturn, self-admitted loner, is being retried for allegedly strangling and sexually abusing Vetrano on Aug. 2, 2016 as she jogged through Spring Creek Park near her home. The first trial ended in November with a mistrial after the jury couldn’t agree on a verdict.

Before the jury got the case Monday, attorneys with the Legal Aide Society unsuccessfully moved for Judge Michael Aloise to reopen evidentiary hearings or order a mistrial because of an anonymous letter circulated last week. The unsigned note, written by someone claiming to be a police officer, alleged that the investigation into Vetrano’s death relied on racially biased police work. The note also gave opinions on alternate scenarios as to how Lewis’s DNA might have found its way on to Vetrano’s cell phone at the crime scene.

The note, a copy of which was obtained by Newsday, made a number of factual allegations about the police investigation that were false, according to court records and trial evidence. Nevertheless, the note caused a last-minute tempest, with some familiar with the case suggesting it was timed to arrive on the eve of jury deliberations. Assistant District Attorney Brad Leventhal told Aloise the unsigned and unsworn note was nothing more than an attempt by someone to “derail the trial."

Aloise rejected the defense request regarding the letter as well as other standard defense motions asking the judge to throw out the case because the prosecution hadn’t proved its case. Aloise didn’t given explanations for his rulings.

In his summation, Legal Aide attorney Robert Moeller reiterated to the jury the defense themes that Lewis’confessions to detectives and prosecutors had been coerced and the DNA evidence in the case unreliable. Apparently sensing the importance of the DNA component to the case, Moeller spent close to a half-hour of his 90-minute summation attacking the testimony of Linda Razzano, the DNA expert from the Office of the Chief Medial Examiner who testified for the prosecution.

Moeller argued that Razzano was evasive or refused to give straight answers about whether DNA could be transferred to a victim by someone other than the defendant.

“DNA moves through contact and it doesn’t have to be person to person,” Moeller said.

A key argument of the defense involves Lewis’ DNA, which was found on Vetrano’s neck and her cell phone, as well as likely under her fingernails. The defense has suggested the DNA was transferred to Vetrano through an intermediary or innocent contact.

Moeller pointed out as “coincidence” that Vetrano’s father Philip, who often jogged with his daughter, didn’t run with her that night. But Leventhal objected strenuously to the remark and Aloise sustained the objection.

In his more than two-hour summation, Leventhal argued that the prosecution wasn’t race-based.

“This case is not about race, it is not about the color of [Lewis'] skin,” said Leventhal, gesturing toward the defendant. “It is about accountability for his actions.”

Initial DNA workups pointed to someone only known as “male donor A” being the source of genetic material found on Vetrano but Leventhal reminded the jury that genetic testing pointed toward Lewis as that person.

Addressing why Lewis is seen in his confessions denying he sexually abused Vetrano, Leventhal said Lewis was too ashamed of what he had done.

Monday night, the jury asked for a read-back of NYPD Det. Barry Brown’s testimony, in which Lewis told him he wanted to speak with Vetrano’s mother.

“I want to change my life, I am sorry for what I did, I just lost it,” Lewis said, according to Brown.