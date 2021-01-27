A Florida man considered to be a major media influencer was arrested Wednesday and charged with violating the civil rights of voters in the 2016 presidential election by attempting to get them to cast invalid ballots.

Although the victims of Douglass Mackey, 31, of West Palm Beach, were not identified in court papers, sources said the scheme targeted supporters of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in her unsuccessful bid for President against Donald Trump.

The scheme may have duped as many as 5,000 people, officials said.

Mackey, formerly of Manhattan, is charged in a federal complaint by an FBI agent filed in the Eastern District in Brooklyn with conspiring with others to prevent persons from their right to vote. The others were not identified.

Conviction could carry up to 10 years in prison.

One of the methods in the scheme Mackey allegedly used between September and November of 2016 was to encourage people to vote for their candidate "via text message or social media and thus fail to cast their ballots in a legally valid manner," officials said.

In one example, officials said, "on November 1, 2016, Mackey tweeted an image of an African American woman standing in front of an ‘African Americans for [the Candidate] ‘ sign" with a text that read: "Avoid the Line. Vote from home. Text ‘[Candidate’s first name] to 59925[.] Vote for [the Candidate] and be a part of history."

On or before Election Day, "at least 4,900 unique telephone numbers texted ‘[Candidate’s first name]’or derivative to the 59925 text number," officials said.

According to officials, Mackey established a Twitter account, under a false name, in 2016 that had 58,000 followers. An analysis by the MIT Media Lab in February of 2016 ranked Mackey as the 107th most important influencer of the upcoming election, ahead of NBC News at 114th, Stephen Colbert at 119th, and Newt Gingrich at #141st.

"There is no place in public discourse for lies and misinformation to defraud citizens of their right to vote," Acting Eastern District United States Attorney Seth DuCharme said in a statement. "With Mackey’s arrest we serve notice that those who would subvert the democratic process in this manner cannot rely on the cloak of Internet anonymity to evade responsibility for their crimes."

"What Mackey allegedly did … amounted to nothing short of vote theft," said New York FBI director William Sweeney.