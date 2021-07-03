There were residual delays at Kennedy Airport after a water leak at an air traffic control tower led the Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday evening to hold at their originating airports most flights destined for Kennedy, according to the Port Authority.

Air traffic controllers had been operating from a secondary control tower but then returned to their usual posts in the primary tower, according to the Port Authority's Twitter account.

The leak, as well as inclement weather, meant "more spacing between aircraft is required," according to the account. Although the controllers were back at their primary tower, there are residual delays, and Saturday evening the Port Authority, which runs the area's airports, recommended contacting carriers to find out a particular flight's status.