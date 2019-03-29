Former WFAN sports talk radio celebrity Craig Carton should serve over 5 years in prison for his ticket resale Ponzi fraud, Manhattan federal prosecutors said on Friday.

The memo filed with U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon came a week after Carton asked for leniency based on childhood sexual abuse, a gambling addiction, and charitable works.

“Carton’s fraud was not the result of an isolated loss of impulse control or a one-time stumble when faced with purported crushing gambling debts,” prosecutors wrote.

“...Carton was far from charitable to his victims and instead perpetrated a deliberate, extended and serious fraud, one that is deserving of a serious punishment,” they told McMahon.

They urged a prison term in the range of 70 to 87 months, as recommended by federal advisory sentencing guidelines.

Carton was convicted last year of using lies and deception to scam investors out of $4 million to be used to buy and resell at a profit event tickets, and then using the money on personal expenses, gambling debts and repaying earlier investors.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 5.