One-time sports talk radio star Craig Carton was given 42 months in prison by a Manhattan federal judge on Friday for running a ticket-resale Ponzi scheme after a plea for leniency that portrayed him as a victim of childhood rape and gambling addiction.

“Gambling may be why you did what you did, but a gambling addiction is not an excuse for stealing from people,” said U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, comparing him to defendants who blame their crimes on drug addiction.

Carton, 50, the former sidekick of ex-NFL star Boomer Esiason on WFAN’s morning drive show, was convicted last year of fraudulently raising more than $5 million from investors by lying about profitable ticket deals and using the money to pay massive gambling debts and repay former investors.

The sentence followed an emotional pitch from Carton, who told the judge episodes of sexual assault as a child had been re-triggered by on-air talk about Jerry Sandusky’s abuse of children at Penn State, and he turned to gambling for “salvation” — which eventually led him to steal to cover debts.

“It simply made the demons go away,” he told the judge. “I did it more and more so I could simply escape and feel better … Gambling became my escape, my anesthesia, my coping mechanism.”

But he said he had become a “better person” with treatment, citing supporters from Gamblers Anonymous in the audience, and urged the judge to leave him free to proselytize an anti-gambling message as he resumed his career.

“I have a unique skill … a skill that would be wasted behind bars,” he said.

The judge described herself as a longtime listener of Carton’s radio show — “Good afternoon, Mr. Carton. Colleen from New York, first time, long time,” she introduced herself — and ordered him to perform 150 hours of community service to spread an anti-gambling message after release.

But she told him that, like gambling, whatever abuse he suffered as a child was not a defense to running a Ponzi fraud, even if it was starting him on “the road to perdition.”

“Every one has a motive,” she said. “Every one has a reason …. No psychiatrist has opined that it forced you to commit fraud. … It explains a lot, but it doesn’t excuse anything.”

Carton, whose prison surrender was set for July 15, loudly denied the charges when they were filed in 2017, but in a sentencing memo last month he told McMahon he was remorseful, and for the first time linked his crimes to gambling and a newly revealed history of childhood rape.

Carton faced a potential maximum prison term of 45 years. Prosecutors asked for at least 70 months, the low end of advisory federal sentencing guidelines calling for a term of 70 and 87 months, arguing that Carton made a $2 million annual salary and stole out of greed, not need.

Carton, in court filings, asked for much less time — relying on a sealed psychiatrist’s report to argue that he was a victim of an addiction, and that outside of prison he could earn money to pay back victims more quickly and use his public platform to warn about the dangers of gambling.

He included a sealed copy of an unpublished chapter about his childhood sexual trauma from his biography, “Loudmouth,” in his sentencing filing to convince McMahon he wasn’t just making it up.

His bid for leniency was backed by celebrity friends including Esiason, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, actor Joe Piscopo, New York Yankees executive Lonn Trost and former New York Jets executive Mike Tannenbaum.

According to testimony and court filings, Carton exploited his WFAN connections to try to make ticket deals with executives at Barclays Center, and misled investors at the hedge fund Brigade Capital as part of his scam.

He bragged about his gambling acumen on WFAN, and borrowed millions to finance regular junkets to casinos in the Bahamas, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors didn’t dispute Carton’s claimed gambling addiction, but said it didn’t force him to steal money from other people.







