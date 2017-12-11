Police say Akayed Ullah had a device like a pipe bomb attached to himself when it exploded in a subway passageway beneath the Port Authority terminal.

Here’s what we know about the suspect so far:

His name is Akayed Ullah.

He is 27 years old.

He lives in Brooklyn.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with burns to his abdomen and hands, officials said.

He is originally from Bangladesh.

He has been in the United States for seven years.

He made statements that he carried out the attack in support of ISIS, law-enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation said.