What we know about Port Authority suspect Akayed Ullah

This photo from a 2011 drivers license shows Akayed Ullah, the suspect in the explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Ullah is suspected of strapping a pipe bomb to his body and setting off the crude device under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, injuring himself and a few others. (New York Department of Motor Vehicles via AP) Photo Credit: AP

Police say Akayed Ullah had a device like a pipe bomb attached to himself when it exploded in a subway passageway beneath the Port Authority terminal.

Here’s what we know about the suspect so far:

His name is Akayed Ullah.

De Blasio: Explosion was 'attempted terrorist attack'

The device went off underneath the bus terminal, in a subway passageway that connects Times Square to 8th Avenue, a police spokesman said.

He is 27 years old.

He lives in Brooklyn.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with burns to his abdomen and hands, officials said.

He is originally from Bangladesh.

He has been in the United States for seven years.

He made statements that he carried out the attack in support of ISIS, law-enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation said.

