Authorities: NY power outage knocks out subways, businesses, elevators

Authorities say a widespread power shortage in Manhattan has left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.

We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes in. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) Jul 194, 2019

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses.

Power outages are effecting parts of Hell’s Kitchen, UWS, and Midtown.



ConEd is reporting around 20,000 customers are without power. — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) Jul 194, 2019

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations. The MTA is working with Con Edison to determine the cause.

Con Edison did not immediately respond to phone messages, and it was not clear how far the outages reached.