Authorities: NY power outage knocks out subways, businesses, elevators

By The Associated Press
Authorities say a widespread power shortage in Manhattan has left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.

Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations. The MTA is working with Con Edison to determine the cause.

Con Edison did not immediately respond to phone messages, and it was not clear how far the outages reached.

By The Associated Press

