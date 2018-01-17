Feds: $1.2M in wine bottles stolen from Hamptons collector

A wealthy wine collector with ties to Long Island was robbed by his personal assistant of hundreds of bottles worth more than $1.2 million, according to an indictment released today by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

The victim was David Solomon, chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, according to a statement from the firm, who the indictment said kept wine both at his Manhattan apartment and in a wine cellar at his East Hampton residence.

Prosecutors charged Nicolas DeMeyer, his personal assistant, with interstate transportation of the stolen wine, and said DeMeyer is in custody in California.

According to the indictment, one of DeMeyer’s jobs was to receive shipments of wine at the Manhattan apartment and transport them to East Hampton. Instead, he ripped off bottles from 2014 to 2016 and using the alias “Mark Miller” sold them to a dealer in North Carolina.

Among the thefts, the government said, were bottles from the French estate Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, considered among the “best, most expensive and rarest wines in the world.”

In 2016, DeMeyer stole seven bottles that had been purchased for $133,650 and sold them to the dealer, who transported them to New Jersey and California, the indictment said.

Goldman, in a statement, said, “The theft was discovered in the fall of 2016 and reported to law enforcement at that time. They have been pursuing the matter.”