Witnesses describe chaotic scene

Witnesses have described a chaotic scene of a white pickup truck hitting bicyclists on a path near the World Trade Center and then slamming into a school bus. They say the driver got out of his vehicle brandishing what appeared to be a gun in each hand.

Manhattan restaurant chef Eugene Duffy was crossing a street when he heard something, turned back and saw the pickup truck on the bike path. He says he saw the bodies of two men on the ground, their bikes mangled.

He says he ran south and saw a yellow half-size school bus that appeared to have been T-boned and firefighters trying to get children out.

A law enforcement official says at least eight people were killed and at least 11 people were injured when a rented van struck them. The case is being investigated as possible terrorism.