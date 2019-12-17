TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Woman killed in Manhattan by debris that fell from building

Police at the scene in midtown Tuesday after falling debris killed a woman. Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Falling debris struck and killed a woman Tuesday morning in Times Square, according to the NYPD.

The woman, identified by the police as Erica Tishman, of 1160 Park Ave. in Manhattan, was struck in the head by the debris, which apparently came off a building.

The debris fell before 10:47 a.m. at 152 W. 49th St. near Seventh Avenue, and officers responding to a 911 call found Tishman unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk with head trauma, said Sgt. Jessica McRorie, a police spokeswoman.

Tishman, a 60-year-old Harvard-educated architect, worked for the real estate developer Zubatkin and served on the boards of the Educational Alliance, the Riverdale Country School and Central Synagogue in Manhattan, according to her biography on the developer's website.

There is apparently video of the incident, according to Mayor Bill Bill de Blasio, who was asked during an unrelated event about what happened.

“I have not seen the video. It’s a horrible incident. My heart goes out to the family; there’s obviously a full investigation going on. We need to know how that happened. We need to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said. 

