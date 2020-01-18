The final Women’s March before this year's presidential election is happening in Manhattan Saturday, with thousands taking to the streets to oppose Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

The New York City march is one chapter of sister marches around the country, including the main event held in Washington, D.C. around the White House.

The movement has been fractured by allegations of anti-Semitism among some of the original organizers, leading to separate marches and rallies: one starting at Columbus Circle, another at Foley Square.

The turnout at both is considerably smaller than in past years, particularly in 2017 and 2018.

The marches began in 2017 in response to Trump's inauguration, and crowd sizes were larger in some cities than the size for Trump's ceremony.

While New York City released crowd estimates for the initial marches — 400,000 in 2017, the mayor's spokesman at the time said — the city has not done so for 2020.

"We do not do crowd estimates," NYPD spokeswoman Det. Sophia Mason said Saturday afternoon.

At the Foley Square march, thousands gathered holding signs with statements such as “Boys will be boys HELD ACCOUNTABLE for their ACTIONS” (with the second “boys” crossed out), and “THE FUTURE is Female.”

As the march went on, it began to snow.

Jacquelyn Marrero, 37, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund, said she opposes the Trump administration on its policies to restrict abortion and to allow certain religious employers to be exempt from providing birth control.

“Over the past three years we’ve seen the Trump-Pence administration... roll back access to health care,” she said, adding: “We’re telling the world that we will not stand for an administration that politicizes and demeans and degrades the essence of who we are. We’re women. We’re humans.”

Acire Polight, 26, of Bushwick, Brooklyn, said she’s been to every women’s march since the first in 2017. She wore a pin for Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, whom she said she favors because of her promises for universal healthcare, forgiving student loan debt and free college.

”We have a crazy person in the presidency right now,” she said.