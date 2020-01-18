Thousands gather in NYC for Women's March

The final Women’s March before this year's presidential election is happening in Manhattan Saturday, with thousands taking to the streets to oppose Donald Trump’s possible reelection.

The movement has been fractured by allegations of anti-Semitism among some of the original organizers, leading to separate marches: one starting at Columbus Circle, another at Foley Square.

The turnout at both is so far considerably smaller than in past years.

At the Foley Square march, thousands gathered holding signs with statements such as “Boys will be boys HELD ACCOUNTABLE for their ACTIONS” (with the second “boys” crossed out), and “THE FUTURE is Female.”

Jacquelyn Marrero, 37, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund, said she opposes the Trump administration on its policies to restrict abortion and to allow certain religious employers to be exempt from providing birth control.

“Over the past three years we’ve seen the Trump-Pence administration... roll back access to health care,” she said, adding: “We’re telling the world that we will not stand for an administration that politicizes and demeans and degrades the essence of who we are. We’re women. We’re humans.”

Acire Polight, 26, of Bushwick, Brooklyn, said she’s been to every women’s march since the first in 2017. She wore a pin for Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, whom she said she favors because of her promises for universal healthcare, forgiving student loan debt and free college.

”We have a crazy person in the presidency right now,” she said.