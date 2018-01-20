Protesters plan to once again march in Manhattan, Long Island and hundreds of other places on Saturday in events timed to the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Organizers of the 2018 Women’s March are voicing displeasure with the Republican’s policies on abortion, immigration, LGBTQ people, the environment and more.

“We must stand together to demand and defend our rights. Let your voice echo from the streets of New York City to the capital city,” a Facebook flier for the event says. “Show the world that red, white and blue are colors of tolerance.”

The New York demonstrations are being held simultaneously with the main Women’s March on Washington, D.C., a gathering that drew more than half million people last year — several times the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd. Hundreds of thousands attended the Manhattan rally last year, according to crowd estimators at the time.

The marchers Saturday are set to muster at 11 a.m. near Columbus Avenue and 71st Street, with the rally beginning around 11:30 a.m. There is a stage close to Central Park West and the group will radiate out past Columbus Circle, east on 59th Street north and south toward Bryant Park.

The rally also is expected to pass near the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Lt. Paul Ng, an NYPD spokesman, said the department would provide security for the events.

Bus routes are expected to have “significant delays” throughout Manhattan, along with subway service changes and skipped stops affecting every line passing through the Upper West Side of Manhattan. More information is on mta.info.

Speakers at an event to be held before the march, sponsored by the New York Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and others, include Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, Council Speaker Corey Johnson and other Democratic politicians.

That rally is at the Eleanor Roosevelt Memorial, at the corner of West 72nd Street and Riverside Drive.In Port Jefferson Station, a march and rally “to reclaim our democracy” is set to run from noon to 3 p.m. at the corner of Routes 112 and 347, where about 2,000 people participated in the first march the day after Trump’s inauguration.

“We’re trying to bring people together across racial divides and across ethnic divides, cultural divides and language divides,” said Susan Perretti of Setauket, who is helping organize the rally. “We have to become what Martin Luther King Jr. called the beloved community, which is a place where everybody is welcome.”

Perretti, 65, contrasted that vision with Trump’s, whose recent “racist comments” about Haiti and African nations, she said, are only the latest that demonstrate that the president is “anti-woman, anti-black, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant.”

“It’s certainly not a unifying message,” she said. “It’s about the other, the one who’s different, who is deserving or not deserving to be here.”

Perretti was referencing a report that Trump used a term for a primitive latrine to describe those countries.

The lead organizer of the Port Jefferson Station rally, Kathy Greene Lahey, 56, said Trump’s election spurred people who had never been politically active to get involved in politics.

The march, the Port Jefferson Station resident said, “helps keep them engaged in the process and keeps them inspired.”

It’s also designed to harness that enthusiasm to support progressive candidates in the 2018 elections, she said.

“Things have gotten really awful over the last year in every way, and we’re very concerned at getting people in the polls in November to turn things back,” she said.

Another Long Island women’s march is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Sag Harbor, where, event organizer Hope Marxe said, about 300 people rallied at a women’s march a year ago.