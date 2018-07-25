The New York City Medical Examiner's office has positively identified another victim of the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center using additional DNA testing, officials said Wednesday.

The remains of Scott Michael Johnson, 26, who worked as a securities analyst at the investment banking company of Keefe, Bruyett, & Woods, were the 1,642nd to be positively identified through DNA testing, city medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement. Johnson lived in New York City at the time of his death and worked in the South Tower.

Johnson’s remains were identified through a program of DNA retesting of remains originally recovered in 2001, Sampson said. Over the years as DNA technology has improved, the medical examiner has carried out a program of retesting of remains that previously weren’t able to be identified.

The identification of Johnson leaves more than 1,100 victims of the attack whose remains have not been identified, officials said. In all 2,753 persons are listed as having died in the attack on the World Trade Center. Of the 1,642 victims whose remains have been positively identified, DNA technology has played a role in 89 percent of the matches, Sampson said.

Johnson was born in New Jersey in 1975, graduated from the Montclair Kimberley Academy in Montclair, New Jersey, in 1993 and graduated in 1997 from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, according to his death notice published in September 2001. He was survived by his parents, Ann and Thomas S. Johnson of New York City and Montclair, as well as a brother and sister, two grandfathers, 14 aunts and uncles and 25 cousins, the notice stated. A call to Johnson’s parents wasn’t immediately returned.