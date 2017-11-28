Manhattan federal prosecutors revealed Tuesday that Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, the accused linchpin of a massive scheme to violate sanctions on Iran and bribe ministers that shook Turkey’s government, has become a cooperating witness in the United States.

The status of Zarrab, whose 2016 arrest on a Disney World visit prompted efforts by Turkish President Recep Erdogan to cut a diplomatic deal for his release, had been a mystery for weeks since a Bureau of Prisons website said he was no longer in custody.

Prosecutors confirmed Zarrab cut a plea deal at the urging of U.S. District Judge Richard Berman as opening arguments were about to begin Tuesday at the trial of Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an alleged co-conspirator, and prosecutors told jurors Zarrab would be their star witness laying out the scheme.

“He has accepted responsibility,” prosecutor David Denton said. “He has decided to cooperate. He can tell you the inside story and expose the truth behind the elaborate lies.”

The government contends that Zarrab, Atilla and others used sham transactions in gold and food to launder more than $1 billion in Iranian oil revenues through U.S. banks, helping Iran rescue its economy from the sanctions that were eventually lifted as part of an Obama administration deal.

The alleged scheme and widespread bribes to Turkish government officials were first uncovered by police in Turkey, but Erdogan freed Zarrab and other prisoners, and ended the prosecution with a purge that claimed it was part of an anti-government plot.

Although Denton described Zarrab as a “frontman” and Atilla as an “architect” of the scheme, Atilla’s lawyer said the U.S. case was “upside down,” describing his client as a second-tier official at Turkey’s government-owned Halkbank who received no bribes and was “misled and duped” by Zarrab.

Lawyer Vic Rocco said Zarrab was the “mastermind” with Iranian leaders of a scheme that had made him “fabulously wealthy” who used bribes as “a way of life,” tried hiring Rudy Giuliani and former attorney general Michael Mukasey to negotiate a deal for his freedom, and had bribed jail guards in the United States for access to food, liquor, drugs and women.

“The government,” Rocco said, “will open a sewer in this courtroom.”

The case has attracted widespread attention in Turkey, where Zarrab’s wealth, marriage to a pop-music star and ties to Erdogan’s government made him a celebrity. When former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara charged him last year, he immediately attracted thousands of Turkish twitter followers, and a number of Turkish reporters are covering the trial.

Berman has never explained why he allowed the government to keep Zarrab’s deal secret until Tuesday. A spokeswoman for Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim declined to comment on Zarrab’s alleged bribes to prison guards.