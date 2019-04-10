Newsday Communication #4 - FAQ

We know that there are many questions floating around in regards to our move. We’ve compiled some FAQs below and encourage you to continue using the WeAreMoving@Newsday.com for all of your concerns and inquiries.

The Newsday Space

As many of you have heard, our new space will be a more open environment. We’ve worked diligently with the architects to ensure that we’ve made the space appropriate for all of our employee needs. We know some of you may have concerns. This will be a change for all of us – with new types of spaces and different configurations to get accustomed to. We’re very excited for all of you to see where the design is going, and we’ll be sharing more renderings as we make final decisions.

In the meantime, we’ve included renderings of the final workstation and chairs that we are moving forward with based on your feedback from our mock-ups in the fall. This is the typical workstation that will be in our new space – it may be slightly modified based on group needs, but overall, this will be the typical throughout.

The chair is #3 from the mock-ups.

Concerns About the Open Plan

We understand that there are some reservations surrounding the “open plan”. The architects have designed our new workplace by keeping all of these reservations top of mind. There will be a combination of hard surface and carpeted floors and they’re also introducing many focus areas, buffer zones and acoustical treatments to help deal with noise. We’re looking into additional acoustical systems such as white and pink noise, that will help muffle sound as well.

We know that many of you have come across articles/research regarding the concerns for open plans, and we have discussed these concerns with our architects as well.

Amenities

Our new space will have a lot of great features, including some new amenity spaces such as pantries in both buildings with refrigerators and microwaves. They may vary in size due to what we could fit into each building, but they will have some seating. There will also be vending machines.

In addition to our pantries, there will be a newly renovated full-service cafeteria that services the two buildings. Everyone in the buildings will have access to the cafeteria. We do not know who the service provider will be at this point; that is at the discretion of the landlord. We are looking into whether the Compass/Canteen accounts will be transferrable to the new cafe – more on that to come.

We are looking into other features that we currently have such as the ATM, medical kiosks, designated vehicle charging stations, etc.

Technology

We are exploring all of our options for technology, and have not made all decisions at this time. Currently, our larger conference rooms will be equipped with technology. We’re currently looking at which other rooms may need other technology as well.

Department Requirements/Needs

During our programming phase, we met with department heads to understand the needs of each group, whether they were technical requirements, storage, etc. We have accounted for your department requirements as best as possible for the new location.

There will be coat closets throughout our space, as well as storage facilities beyond filing where required.

Personal Items in the New Space

We highly suggest that prior to the move you take all personal items home until we get settled into the new space. Once the move is complete and we’ve settled in, you can decide what items to bring back.

Personal heaters and refrigerators will not be allowed in the new building.

Reminder

This is a great opportunity for us to reducing the amount of paper that we currently have throughout the space. We will be sharing more information on the details of our purging and scanning protocols in our next communication. Until then, if you have any additional questions, please email us at WeAreMoving@Newsday.com.