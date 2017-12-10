NJ Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. - (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Saturday:

QH-JS-KS-4C-7D

(QH, JS, KS, 4C, 7D)

25-36-37-55-60, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5

(twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $212 million

0-5-2, Fireball: 1

(zero, five, two; Fireball: one)

0-3-6-6, Fireball: 1

(zero, three, six, six; Fireball: one)

08-18-31-34-41, Xtra: 4

(eight, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-one; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $396,000

0-2-6, Fireball: 7

(zero, two, six; Fireball: seven)

8-4-6-2, Fireball: 7

(eight, four, six, two; Fireball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $191 million