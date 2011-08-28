TODAY'S PAPER
No cancellation so far for surf contest

Some of the facilities being constructed for the

Some of the facilities being constructed for the the Quiksilver Pro New York surf competition. (Aug. 18, 2011) Photo Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By STEPHEN HAYNES AND JAMES T. MADORE. stephen.haynes@newsday.com,, james.madore@newsday.com
Organizers of the Quiksilver Pro New York surfing competition are expected Monday to begin reassembling the tents, stages, bleachers and other structures that were taken down in advance of Irene.

The tournament begins Sept. 1.

"They told me they would start reconstructing everything [Monday]," said Long Beach City Manager Charles T. Theofan.

Plans for the Quiksilver surfing tournament slated to begin this week in Long Beach could be affected by Tropical Storm Irene, organizers said Sunday. The Quiksilver Pro New York, set to run from Sept. 1-15, would be the first major professional surfing competition on the East Coast and features 34 of the top-ranked ASP surfers and a $1-million prize purse.

"We are receiving updates from the area and there is obvious damage," Quiksilver public relations director Catlin Rawling said. "It will be 24 hours before the various teams coordinating the event will be informed enough to supply any event status update. At this point there has been no talk of cancellation."

