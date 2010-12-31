North Korea reaches out to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea, which has conducted two nuclear tests in the past, on Saturday welcomed the new year with calls for a Korean peninsula free of nuclear weapons, better ties with rival South Korea and a promise to boost its military strength.

The North's annual New Year's message comes in the wake of its Nov. 23 artillery attack on a front-line South Korean island near the Koreas' disputed western sea border.

That barrage, which followed an alleged North Korean torpedoing of a South Korean warship in March, sent tensions between the Koreas soaring and fueled fears of war during the last weeks of 2010.

In the holiday message, carried in the official state press, the North said confrontation between the two Koreas should be defused as early as possible and called for a more determined campaign to improve inter-Korean relations and reunify the country.

But North Korea also said the military would continue to prepare itself for fighting and would focus on refining its spirit through "prompt, merciless and annihilatory action."

"The entire army should conduct intense combat training in an atmosphere of actual battle as required by the tense situation so as to reliably prepare all the officers and men," the North said in the editorial carried by its leading newspapers.

Four South Koreans, including two civilians, were killed in the shelling of Yeonpyeong island, which North Korea carried out after warning South Korea against conducting live-fire drills there.

The South Korean government has strengthened security and deployed additional troops and weaponry to Yeonpyeong, which lies just seven miles from North Korean shores.

North Korea does not recognize the maritime border drawn by the United Nations in 1953, and it claims the waters around the island as its own. The Korean peninsula remains technically in a state of war because the conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.