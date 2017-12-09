TODAY'S PAPER
Northern California shooter who killed 5 died by suicide

By The Associated Press
RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. - (AP) -- Authorities now say a gunman who killed five people in rural Northern California didn't die from a police bullet but by his own gun.

In a final report Friday, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department said an autopsy determined 44-year-old Kevin Neal shot himself in the head in his car after police forced it off a road.

Police say Neal killed his wife Nov. 13 and went on a shooting rampage in Rancho Tehama Reserve the next day that included firing at an elementary school. He killed four others, including two neighbors, and wounded eight people including a 6-year-old boy.

Authorities said neighbors had repeatedly complained about Neal firing hundreds of rounds from his house and engaging in other erratic, violent behavior.

Relatives say he suffered from delusions and mental problems.

By The Associated Press
