NY Blood Center seeks urgent donations

The New York Blood Center has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations because of a 2,000-unit shortfall in the wake of Tropical Storm Irene.

The supply of several blood types -- including O-negative, the universal donor -- has dropped below a two-day minimum supply, center officials said Monday. The center normally maintains a three- to five-day inventory.

"We shut down all of our collections on Saturday and Sunday" to ensure no donors or staff were stranded in the storm, said Rob Purvis, the center's vice president.

The center serves more than 20 million people on Long Island and in the city, the Hudson Valley and New Jersey. Long Island Blood Services in Westbury is the local division of the Manhattan-based blood center.

Power outages in the storm's aftermath did not play a role in the blood shortage, Purvis said, because the center maintains backup generating systems.

"We anticipated the potential effects of Irene and delivered extra blood in advance [of the hurricane] to our 200 partner hospitals," he said. "Our first priority remains getting them whatever they need for the care of trauma and cancer patients."

Appointments to donate can be made at nybloodcenter.org or at 800-933-2566.