NY Lottery

ALBANY, N.Y. - (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Friday:

6-2-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, two, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

5-5-9-0, Lucky Sum: 19

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

(five, five, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

3-0-5-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, zero, five, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

02-08-13-22-29

(two, eight, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

01-13-19-21-24-25-28-29-34-35-43-44-50-51-59-67-68-71-76-77

(one, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-four, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

06-37-46-60-70, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(six, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $176 million

Estimated jackpot: $212 million