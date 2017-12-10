NY Lottery

TODAY'S PAPER
By The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. - (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Numbers Midday

9-5-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Win 4 Midday

1-6-2-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, six, two, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Numbers Evening

7-4-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, four, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Win 4 Evening

2-1-5-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, one, five, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

Take 5

02-10-11-18-22

(two, ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two)

Pick 10

02-03-07-13-15-17-19-23-24-25-32-34-35-44-49-56-60-61-62-77

(two, three, seven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-seven)

Lotto

06-11-17-25-28-54, Bonus: 3

(six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, fifty-four; Bonus: three)

Estimated jackpot: $6.8 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

Powerball

25-36-37-55-60, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5

(twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $212 million

Associated
