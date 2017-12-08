TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
News

Obama: Protect democracy or risk taking path of Nazi Germany

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

CHICAGO - (AP) -- Former President Barack Obama says Americans must be vigilant in their defense of democracy or risk following the path of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

At a speech earlier this week, the former president told the Economic Club of Chicago that "things can fall apart fairly quickly" if Americans don't "tend to this garden of democracy."

During the speech Tuesday, Obama pointed to Hitler's rise to power in Germany as he implored the audience to "pay attention ... and vote."

Obama also defended the media. He said the press "often drove me nuts" but that he understood that a free press was vital to democracy.

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns