Officials: 3 poisoned by generator's fumes

By YAMICHE ALCINDOR yamiche.alcindor@newsday.com
Three people suffering from signs of carbon dioxide poisoning, were brought to Stony Brook University Medical Center Monday after inhaling fumes from a generator, officials said.

The trio walked into the Nesconset Fire Department on Gibbs Pond Road around 11 a.m. and complained of headaches, dizziness and skin redness, said Tod Hutchinson, chief of the department.

Officials soon learned the three had been running a generator and left a nearby window open, inhaling fumes from the machine, Hutchinson said.

They were later taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Hutchinson said people should be careful with generators.

"Keep the generator a distance from the house," he said. "If you have to run the generator, close the windows where the generator is."

