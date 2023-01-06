Person of interest identified in killing of two former Queensbury residents

Jan. 6—Police in Mount Dora, Florida, late Wednesday night released the name of a person of interest in the double homicide case involving two former Queensbury residents.

Vickie Lynn Williams, 51, was arrested Monday in Savannah, Georgia, after police said she was driving a stolen vehicle owned by Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. The Getman couple was found dead in their Waterman Village Retirement Community apartment on Sunday in Mount Dora, a 45-minute drive northwest of Orlando. The woman was arrested on charges of stealing the car but is not currently charged with the killings, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The bodies of the couple were discovered on Sunday after a concerned neighbor called security when seeing their garage door open.

The Getmans had lived on Twicwood Lane in Queensbury for about 15 years.

Williams was being held at the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Georgia, and is to be extradited to Lake County Jail, just a 16-minute drive from the crime scene.

Williams had been seen on the premises of the retirement community during the day Friday and had been escorted off the property on three separate occasions by security, police have said. The last time security was called on Williams was after she asked a resident to use their shower. Williams fled the scene after the tenant alerted security, police said.

Michael Gibson, Mount Dora's interim police chief, said "additional criminal charges will follow pending further investigation," according to the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday.

The Getmans' children, Anthony and Brittany, released a statement on Wednesday about their parent's death, calling it a "tragically unnecessary crime."

"Mom and Dad had been residents of Mount Dora for over 20 years and truly loved the area. They were enjoying their golden years staying active and spending time with their many friends," the statement said. "We appreciate all the support we have received. It just shows how well thought of our parents were."

Both the son and daughter expressed their support of law enforcement to find the motive behind the "horrific murder" of their parents.

