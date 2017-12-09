TODAY'S PAPER
Person of interest sought in Houston triple slaying

By The Associated Press
HOUSTON - (AP) -- Authorities say three people have been found dead following a shooting inside a Houston home.

News outlets report that 35-year-old Jeffery Noble has been named as a person of interest in connection with the Friday afternoon slayings.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say Noble was seen leaving the scene in a red 1998 Acura. A woman was able to escape the home and told a neighbor to call 911.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says investigators believe the victims knew Noble.

By The Associated Press
