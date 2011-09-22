Pol to LIPA: What happened?
State Sen. Carl Marcellino on Thursday opened a senate investigations committee meeting on a communications breakdown following Tropical Storm Irene with a question to LIPA and National Grid officials: "What the hell happened?"
The hearing is scheduled to find answers to the "serious lack of planning and communication" during the week-long power restoration.
Sen Kenneth LaValle, reiterating the "F" grade he gave the companies during the effort, said, "If Donald Trump were chairman of your board, he'd say, 'You're fired.' "
All senators gave credit to repair crews who restored power to 523,000 in a week.
The meeting in Mineola is being broadcast live on the committee's website: nysenate.gov/event/2011/sep/22/public-hearing-investigations-and-government-operations-meeting.
