Police: teen suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

By The Associated Press
DOVER, Del. - (AP) -- Delaware State Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed by a trooper in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop.

Police said a trooper stopped a vehicle in Dover shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. According to police, the front seat passenger of the car pulled out a gun as the trooper approached the vehicle. They said the 16-year-old was killed when he and the trooper exchanged gunfire. The boy died after being taken to an area hospital.

The 18-year-old driver was shot in his leg, and was treated and released from the hospital. A 15-year-old passenger was not injured. The trooper also was not injured.

No additional details were immediately released.

By The Associated Press
