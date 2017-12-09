TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
News

Portrait of Hillary Clinton set off security dogs in Miami

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MIAMI - (AP) -- When two security dogs reacted to a suspicious crate before an art show opening, Miami police officers briefly shut down the area to investigate the possible threat.

But when they opened up the crate Saturday morning, officers found something else instead: a portrait of Hillary Clinton in a studded jacket and shaggy pink haircut.

The Miami Herald reports officers ran the acrylic-on-wood artwork through an X-ray machine, which turned up no suspicious material.

The painting -- titled "Punk Hillary" -- had been shipped with a similar portrait of President Donald Trump (called "Trump Pimp"), depicting him in a zebra-printed hat with a gold dollar-sign chain around his neck. The Trump portrait had been removed from the crate before the security check. Both were done by Orlando-based artist Scott Scheidly.

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns