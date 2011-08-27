Read Today's Paper on mobile devices

In addition to the PC, you can read this digital edition on your mobile devices by going to the newsday.com website and clicking on the thumbnail of the paper. Or by writing down the URL below and inserting it into your browser window:

http://bit.ly/oaGiqE

How do I use the "Today's Paper" browser?

You can read the paper instantly without downloading the edition. Just swipe from page to page, tap the arrows to go from page to page or jump to the beginning or end. You can skip to a specific page by typing that page number in the white box between the forward and back arrows.

How do I download an edition?

You can download an edition by clicking on the Menu button in the top left corner of the edition and then clicking on Download This Edition. This will bring up a scroller at bottom of the page which will allow you to select the pages you want to download. To download the entire edition choose Select All and check marks will appear under all the pages. Click on the Download button and the edition will begin downloading.



You can watch the download progress in the white URL bar at the top of the page. It will take about 5 minutes to download about 150 pages. The pages will download into a PDF that you can read or open in iBooks, Docs to Go and several other PDF readers.

* Note: This is a BETA product launched today to allow users to have mobile access to Newsday during the storm. If you have a server timeout when downloading repeat the above procedure.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

How do I navigate through pages ?

Click on the Pages button in the top left nav area of the paper. It will bring up a scroll bar of pages at the bottom of the page. Click on the thumbnail of the page to navigate to that page. To zoom in and out of specific pages, double tap on the page.

Can I search for content in "Today's Paper"?

You can type a search term into the Search box located in the top right corner of the header. Click on the result you want and it will take you to that page.

Can I share content?

You can email a link to the edition.