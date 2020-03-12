As people across the nation begin to get the invitation for the 2020 Census in their mailboxes this week, the New York State Division of Consumer Protection issued guidance to residents on how to respond to the census, and cautioned against possible scams.

"As we gear up to begin the count for the 2020 Census, we want to make sure all New Yorkers are armed with key information about the process to ensure a complete count," New York's Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said in a statement. In hopes of a robust count, Rosada said the state was "engaging with our hard-to-reach communities, helping to ensure every single New Yorker is counted and New York gets its fair share of federal funding."

The decennial census count is used to distribute more than $675 billion annually in federal money to the states for more than 100 programs. In addition, the census count affects the apportionment of each state's congressional representatives; New York lost two representatives after the 2010 count.

Long Island has "Complete Count" committees that have engaged government officials, a variety of nonprofit and advocacy groups and others in census outreach.

The Consumer Protection Division offered key facts about the census the agency wanted residents to know:

• "Be aware of key dates," the agency said, noting that from March 12 to March 20 households will receive a mailing from the U.S. Census Bureau with information on how to respond.

• "You should complete the census questionnaire as soon as you get it," the agency advised. "Once you complete the form, you cannot make any changes so you should complete the form to include everyone living in your home on April 1, 2020, Census Day."

• Between May and July census takers, also known as enumerators, will be visiting homes that have not responded to the census.

• For the first time, there are three ways to respond to the census: by mail, phone or online.

• The census will ask 10 basic questions: how many people are living or staying in your home on April 1, and their names; whether the residence is a house, apartment or mobile home; telephone number, which will only be used for official Census Bureau business; sex; age; date of birth; Hispanic origin; race; and relationship with other household members.

• The census will not ask for immigration status, the agency noted. Neither will it ask for Social Security numbers, money, donations nor "anything on behalf of a political party or for your bank or credit card numbers." The agency added: "Official U.S. Census Bureau workers will never ask to enter your home. They will never ask for money, threaten detainment or deportation, or request additional documentation."

• Check a census worker's validity by making sure the worker has a valid ID badge with their photograph and the U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

• To avoid online scams, the agency says the Census Bureau "will not send unsolicited emails to request your participation in the 2020 Census."

• "The use of any website that mentions being affiliated with the U.S. Census Bureau should be verified," noting the easiest way is to see whether the site includes .gov, which denotes an official government site.

• If fraud is suspected, the agency said to report it by calling the Census Bureau customer service line at 800-923-8282.