3 sentenced in 2015 shooting death of teen, 16

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - (AP) -- Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the shooting death of a teenager that New Jersey prosecutors alleged occurred during gunfire aimed at "shooting up" the area with no particular target.

The Jersey Journal reports that 20-year-old Dwayne Powell was sentenced to 12 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter. Twenty-three-year-old Marquis Nicken was sentenced to 15 years on the same crime. Twenty-four-year-old Darius Emanuel was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Three other defendants await sentencing.

Prosecutors said 16-year-old Ronald Witherspoon was found shot in the head in Jersey City in July 2015. His parents testified tearfully Friday about his loss.

Nicken apologized in court, saying his family recently suffered a loss and he has seen the impact that has had.