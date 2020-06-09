TODAY'S PAPER
Prompted by Floyd case, NY Senate OKs repeal of police secrecy law

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
 ALBANY — Prompted by the death of George Floyd, the State Senate on Tuesday voted to repeal a law considered one of the strictest in the nation in shielding police disciplinary records.

The state Assembly was expected to also approve the repeal later in the day.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said he will sign the measure, which would undo “50-a,” the 1976 civil rights statute considered one of the three most restrictive statutes in the U.S. in shielding police disciplinary records. 

Proposals to repeal 50-a have been around for a decade but have been blocked by influential police unions. But the death of Floyd — at the hands of a Minnesota police officer with 17 misconduct complaints — and the ensuing nationwide protests propelled the New York State Legislature to take quick action.

The New York Legislature began voting on the repeal bill while Floyd's funeral was ongoing.

 "This is the moment. We are tired of the brutality," said Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn), who added he was struck, pepper sprayed and handcuffed by police at a recent protest. "There has been no consequence for brutality against my people."

The Senate approved the repeal, 40-22.

"This goes beyond Mr. Floyd," said Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx), one of the sponsors of the repeal bill. "That knee on Mr. Floyd's neck was a wake-up call for America. We need police reform. That doesn't mean we are anti-police. It just means we need to change a few things and people weren't listening."

