NewsRegion/State

7 plead guilty in multistate ATM skimming scheme

By The Associated Press
BOSTON - (AP) -- Seven Romanian nationals have pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with an ATM skimming scheme that operated throughout Massachusetts and several other states.

The U.S. attorney's office in Boston says six of the defendants pleaded guilty Friday to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to use counterfeit access devices. Sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

Federal prosecutors say they engaged in a scheme that obtained debit card numbers and PINs from unsuspecting bank customers and created counterfeit cards and made unauthorized withdrawals from the accounts.

The other defendant helped transfer the money. He pleaded guilty to similar charges.

Skimming devices were installed in multiple Massachusetts cities and towns, and areas in South Carolina, North Carolina, Connecticut, New York and New Hampshire.

The defendants all face deportation upon completion of their sentences.

