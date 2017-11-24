TODAY'S PAPER
Car steered by 8-year-old ends up crashing, police say

By The Associated Press
WHITEHALL, N.Y. - Authorities say an 8-year-old child is hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crashed as the child steered the vehicle while sitting on a New York man's lap.

State police say 36-year-old Brett Reynolds, of Whitehall, took his mother's car late Tuesday and allowed the child to steer while Reynolds worked the pedals.

Troopers say the child suffered a fractured arm and rib, a punctured lung and head injuries when the car hit an embankment and then a tree.

Police say Reynolds left the child crying outside of a home before fleeing the scene. Troopers aren't releasing the child's relationship to Reynolds.

Reynolds was arrested the next day at a hospital where he was being treated.

He's being held in jail without bail. Prosecutors don't know if he has a lawyer.

