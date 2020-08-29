ALBANY — State and Long Island elections officials have created more ways to cast ballots in the general election on Nov. 3 for New Yorkers who want to avoid crowded polls during the COVID-19 emergency. But the options that result from several new laws and executive orders have confused some voters.

The June primaries showed New Yorkers took advantage of the new ways to vote in a big way. More than 201,000 Long Islanders were among more than 1.7 million New Yorkers who sought absentee ballots, or more than 10 times the number in comparable past elections. The November election is expected to attract far more mail-in votes and could result in more than 10 times the amount of absentee ballots compared with the 2016 presidential election, election officials said.

And, as in the June primaries, that means it will take a week or more to count all the mailed-in votes and determine final results in races in November, which include the presidential election and state legislative races as well as some local elections. Election night results will include only those votes cast that day and in early voting, which elections officials said may be a fraction of the total vote once mailed-in votes are tallied.

An Aug. 24 executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo seeks to speed the process by requiring counties to be ready to count votes, including absentee ballots, 48 hours after the polls close. A state law, however, allows seven days for absentee ballots to be received by mail before a final count can be completed. Cuomo's order also requires counties to send voting instructions and deadlines to registered voters by Sept. 8.

Here is a guide to voting for the general election:

Q: How can a voter cast a ballot?

A: Voters may cast their ballots before Election Day in person during the early voting period and by applying for and submitting an absentee ballot by mail or in person. They also may vote in person on Election Day.

Early voting will be available at selected polls in Nassau and Suffolk counties from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1. The list of polling places that will be open for extended and weekend hours will be posted by board of elections in each county. As on Election Day, voters must wear protective masks or one will be provided to them.

Voters may also submit absentee ballots at early polling sites as late as Election Day.

Q: Who may vote by mail?

All voters may apply for an absentee ballot if they are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 at polling places. The law has been changed to include concern about "the risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19” as a reason for requesting an absentee ballot. However, the current application forms do not list COVID-19 under the reasons. Because no new forms will be printed, state Board of Elections officials say voters concerned about the virus should check the box next to temporary illness or physical disability. Voters should not fear that their application will be rejected because the form doesn't specifically cite COVID-19, officials said.

A voter may also vote by mail under other traditional reasons for seeking an absentee ballot, including being away from your home county on Election Day; illness or disability; being the primary care giver of one or more ill or disabled people; a resident or patient of a veterans hospital; or in jail awaiting grand jury action or serving a sentence on a conviction other than a felony.

Q: How do you apply for an absentee ballot?

A: Absentee Ballot Application Forms are available on the state and counties’ boards of elections websites to be downloaded, completed and mailed or faxed to the voter’s county board of elections.

For example, voters may download PDF versions of the Absentee Ballot Application Form in English at https://www.elections.ny.gov/NYSBOE/download/voting/AbsenteeBallot-English.pdf or in Spanish at https://www.elections.ny.gov/NYSBOE/download/voting/AbsenteeBallot-Spanish.pdf

A letter also can be sent to the county board of elections requesting an application. The letter must include the voter’s name and date of birth, the voter’s address where he or she is registered to vote, the address to where the ballot should be mailed and the reason for using an absentee ballot.

The state Board of Elections states that soon all voters statewide will be able to apply for absentee ballots online through the upcoming state "Absentee Application Portal" on the state Board of Elections website https://www.elections.ny.gov/votingabsentee.html. That will include concern about COVID-19 as a specific reason to qualify for an absentee ballot.

In addition, the state Board of Elections will offer an Accessible Absentee Ballot Application for voters with visual impairments or limited vision. That form will also be on the state's absentee voting web page.

Q: Can someone else apply for a voter’s application for an absentee ballot?

A: A voter must apply for his or her own absentee ballot. It is a felony to apply for or cast someone else’s ballot or to help anyone to cast an illegal ballot.

If a voter who applies for an absentee ballot, but can’t pick up his or her ballot or receive it by mail, the voter can designate someone to physically pick up the ballot. Only the person designated on the voter’s application can pick up and deliver the ballot to the voter.

Permanently ill or physically disabled voters may file an application with their county board of elections to receive absentee ballots every year without having to apply each year.

Q: When is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot?

A: The last day to apply is Oct. 27, which is seven days before election day. The postmark can’t be later than Oct. 27. The state Board of Elections warns, however, that the U.S. Postal Service said it can’t guarantee on-time delivery of ballots applied for less than 15 days before Election Day.

The application form will be mailed to a voter with a ballot and both must be completed and mailed back to the local board of elections together.

A voter may apply for an absentee ballot in person at their local board of elections as late as Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

Q: When will absentee ballots be sent to voters who request them?

A: Absentee ballots will start to be mailed to applicants beginning Sept. 18.

Q: How do you cast an absentee ballot?

A: Once voters decide who to vote for, they must mark their choices on the ballot and then place it in the Security Envelope provided.

Sign and date the outside of the Security Envelope where marked.

Then, seal the Security Envelope.

Place the Security Envelope in the Return Envelope, which will have a return address of the voter’s county board of elections and will be marked “official election mail.”

Then, seal the Return Envelope.

Q: When must the ballot be mailed to the local board of elections?

A: The ballot must be mailed early enough to get a postmark no later than Nov. 3.

Q: Can a ballot be dropped off rather than mailed?

A: An absentee ballot may be deposited at an early voting site between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1. Those sites will be listed through county board of elections on websites and will have extended hours including on weekends.

A voter may visit their county board of elections and drop off the ballot. Many boards of elections will have secure “drop boxes” to deposit ballots.

A voter may also bring the absentee ballot to the polls on election day and drop it off there.

Sources: State Board of Elections, county boards of election, governor’s office.