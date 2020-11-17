TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
NewsRegion/State

Suozzi declares victory in 3rd Congressional District race

Rep. Tom Suozzi, seen in New Cassel in

Rep. Tom Suozzi, seen in New Cassel in 2017. He declared victory for a third term on Tuesday. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Michael Gormley and Yancey Roy michael.gormley@newsday.com, yancey.roy@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Print

ALBANY — Rep. Tom Suozzi declared victory on Wednesday, saying his Republican opponent, George Santos, called to concede the race for the 3rd Congressional District.

"George Santos called me this morning to concede and congratulate me on my victory," Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) said in announcing the win for his third term. "I thanked him."

On Nov. 3, Santos led Suozzi by 4,171 votes out of more than 275,000 votes cast through early voting and on Election Day, according to the state Board of Elections. But Suozzi said Monday that 79% of the early counting of 86,597 absentee ballot were going his way. He said he surpassed Santos by more than 13,000 votes on Monday.

There was no immediate statement from Santos.

"Our nation faces tremendous challenges and the division is distracting us from accomplishing our goals," Suozzi said. "I will work to try and bridge the divide and address the COVID pandemic, our unstable economy, the climate crisis and the need to rebuild our middle class."

The district includes parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties and Queens.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

State & Region

Many New York City students returned to in-person NYC schools remain open, for now, as it watches COVID-19 cases
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, photographed during Cuomo: 'COVID-19 is spreading' in NY, but schools can be 'safe'
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) talks about his Suozzi says he has taken lead in House race
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) talks about his Suffolk begins counting 169,000 mailed ballots
On Monday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Curran: COVID numbers dip under 3% positivity rate
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tests positive for virus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search