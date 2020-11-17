ALBANY — Rep. Tom Suozzi declared victory on Wednesday, saying his Republican opponent, George Santos, called to concede the race for the 3rd Congressional District.

"George Santos called me this morning to concede and congratulate me on my victory," Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) said in announcing the win for his third term. "I thanked him."

On Nov. 3, Santos led Suozzi by 4,171 votes out of more than 275,000 votes cast through early voting and on Election Day, according to the state Board of Elections. But Suozzi said Monday that 79% of the early counting of 86,597 absentee ballot were going his way. He said he surpassed Santos by more than 13,000 votes on Monday.

There was no immediate statement from Santos.

"Our nation faces tremendous challenges and the division is distracting us from accomplishing our goals," Suozzi said. "I will work to try and bridge the divide and address the COVID pandemic, our unstable economy, the climate crisis and the need to rebuild our middle class."

The district includes parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties and Queens.