Gaughran wins State Senate race after absentees tallied

Freshman Sen. James Gaughran declared victory Wednesday in a closely watched reelection campaign, saying updated absentee-ballot tabulations had given him an all-but-surmountable lead.

Democratic state chairman Jay Jacobs said Gaughran reversed a more than 13,000-vote election night deficit, becoming the latest Long Island Democrat to win after trailing. Also Wednesday, Democrat Gina Sillitti declared victory over Republican Ragini Srivastana in a Nassau County Assembly district.

Gaughran’s Republican challenger, Edmund Smyth, conceded the race shortly after a Democratic news conference in Garden City.

Gaughran (D-Northport) had trailed Smyth by 13,844 votes after election night in the 5th Senate District, which covers parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties.

But Gaughran gained a net 9,372 votes after Nassau counted its absentees, cutting his deficit to 4,472. In Suffolk with 106 of 178 election districts counted as of Wednesday morning, Gaughran gained about another 4,800 votes, Democrats said — putting him ahead for the first time.

Though there were still more than 7,000 absentees to count, Democrats say the math is going their way: Democrat voters outnumber Republicans by a 2-1 ratio among the remaining ballots. If Gaughran wins those votes, he’d need to garner just 30% of the ballots cast by unaffiliated and minor-party voters — and he’s been getting about 70% of those so far.

"We have won this race," Gaughran said at a wind-swept press conference outside Democratic headquarters in Garden City.

"On election night, it didn’t look so good. It was kind of bleak," Jacobs said. "But I said don’t count your chickens because there are a lot of absentees and now those absentees have come home to roost."

A short while later, Suffolk Republicans released a statement from Smyth conceding the contest.

"I congratulate Senator Gaughran on his reelection," Smyth said. "I encourage all residents who voted for me to support him as well to make Senate District 5 and the State of New York the best it can possibly be. Thank you to the countless volunteers who helped over the last several months; it’s been a campaign like none other."

Gaughran’s win maintains Democrats’ chances of winning a supermajority in the state Senate — two-thirds of 63 seats. Many races still have yet to be finalized.

Gaughran joined Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), Sen. Kevin Thomas (D-Levittown), Assemb. Judy Griffin (D-Rockville Centre) and Sillitti in a crowd Democrats who reversed election night deficits, thanks to an unprecedented number of absentee ballots cast amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sillitti and Srivastana were competing in a North Hempstead open seat created when Assemb. Anthony D'Urso announced he wouldn't seek reelection.

After Election Night, Srivastana led by more than 3,000 votes. But by Wednesday morning, absentees had catapulted Sillitti to a more than 5,000-vote lead, prompting Democrats to declare victory.