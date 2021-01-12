ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday that the state and FBI are increasing security at the state Capitol for this weekend and at least through the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden following a federal alert that warned of potential violence at state capitals

"On the increased security, yes we got the FBI alerts," Cuomo said Tuesday when asked about security for this weekend and beyond. "State police are working on it. We'll have increased security during that period of time."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that "the central problem appears be at this moment state capitals. I think there’s a real concern for Albany."

He didn’t elaborate. De Blasio said there were no specific threats aimed at New York City.

"But we'll be watching every day, every hour, and if something does emerge as a threat … we will move resources accordingly to meet that threat," de Blasio said.

The FBI alert stated: "Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January."

The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Security had already been bolstered at the Capitol in downtown Albany since the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week by supporters of President Donald Trump. Concrete barriers have been placed on Albany streets near the Capitol and the state police presence has been increased.

"Given recent events in Washington and across the country, the New York State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol in Albany," said William Duffy, spokesman for the state police. "These restrictions are in place until further notice."

Duffy wouldn’t further discuss those precautions to avoid jeopardizing the plans.

Michael Balboni, the former state homeland security adviser who served on the homeland security transition teams of Barack Obama and Cuomo, said Sunday could bring an Albany demonstration, but not the deadly riot that played out in Washington a week ago.

"If you are just going to try to make a show of force, Sunday could be a concern, but not so much from a security perspective, not like in Washington," said Balboni, president of Redland Strategies based in Manhattan. "It’s going to be hard to get that kind of numbers in a capitol like Albany or Hartford. You might get several hundred, but they won’t be able to do anything like breaching barriers."

Balboni said any federal, state or local court house or government building also could see gatherings Sunday and beyond. He also said he has spoken with contacts who are former federal security agents who explained that the demonstrators and potential threat is complicated because it appears to have no central organization and includes other anti-government groups.

"We need to pay attention to a long simmering discontent within the country and I think if we just say it’s one side vs. the other or one issue vs. something else that we blind ourselves to a threat that might still be evolving. We should understand that this is a longer game than simply on Jan. 10th or the 20th. This is not likely to end with the inauguration of a new president."