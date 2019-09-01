TODAY'S PAPER
Alexandru Mitrita leads New York City FC past Whitecaps

New York City FC forward Alexandru Mitrita moves

New York City FC forward Alexandru Mitrita moves the ball up the pitch during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Thursday, June 6, 2019.

By The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - (AP) -- Alexandru Mitrita had a goal and an assist, leading New York City FC to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

New York (14-5-8) scored a pair of goals in a 16-minute span and won its fourth straight.

Vancouver lost its third MLS game in eight days.

Heber and Gary Mackay-Steven, an early first half substitution, also scored for New York.

Forward Yordy Reyna scored in the 64th minute for Vancouver (6-15-9).

By The Associated Press

