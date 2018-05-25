TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Amber Alert issued for missing tot from upstate

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-month-old boy whose mother was found slain upstate, officials said.

Police in western New York have been searching for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon since his mother’s body was found Thursday in a bag hidden in the woods, according to the Wayne County sheriff’s office.

The body of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, 18, reported missing a week ago, was found on a farm in Sodus where she reportedly had worked, police said.

Her boyfriend, Everardo Reyes, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Upstate news reports quoted police as saying that a hunter had set up trail cameras in the area which caught Reyes going in and out of the woods with a shovel.

Police said they were to continue searching the area east of Rochester on Friday.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

