Amtrak officials were urging train passengers headed to and coming from Albany Tuesday that they may be delayed up to three hours due to a broken rail in the Empire Tunnel.

The railroad tweeted at about 1:30 p.m. that, “Customers currently traveling between ALB and NYP will experience delays of up to 2-3 hours due to a broken rail in the Empire Tunnel.”

Later, New York City’s official emergency information source, Notify NYC, said: “Due to a track condition, Amtrak service is suspended between Penn Station, NY and Albany, NY in both directions,” along about 150 miles of track.

Officials could not be immediately reached for comment.