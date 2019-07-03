TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
SEARCH
83° Good Evening
NewsRegion/State

NY extends boating law against invasive species; funds energy project on LI

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also announced that $15

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also announced that $15 million will be spent this year for energy storage and clean energy projects on Long Island. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Print

ALBANY –  A bill sponsored by Long Island legislators to extend an expired law that required pleasure boaters to help ward off invasive species was signed into law Monday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Cuomo also announced that $15 million will be spent this year for energy storage and clean energy projects on Long Island.

Under the compromise bill — sponsored by Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and Assemb. Steven Englebright (D-Setauket), who are chairmen of their chambers’ environmental conservation committees — boaters will be required to check, clean and dry boats, trailers and equipment before entering any water body.

The measure extends a 2007 law that expired in June. State legislators and local government officials will now have a year to develop a workable, long-term plan that includes monitoring the boat cleaning.

The measure aims to limit the spread of invasive plants and animals, such as Eurasian watermilfoil, zebra mussels, and spiny water fleas that can hurt or destroy natural vegetation and animal life. A violation would result in fines.

Although many sea and lake ports already have similar policies, the law is aimed at ending a “patchwork” of different practices at lakes and ports.

Cuomo also announced the state will spend a total of $55 million over five years for commercial and residential energy storage on Long Island. The program will include funding incentives to develop clean energy generators, such as solar power.

"These incentives for energy storage will help Long Islanders grow their clean energy economy and create jobs while also improving the resiliency of their grid in the face of more frequent extreme weather events,” Cuomo said.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Adam Schepps with his daughter, Emma, 13, on PSEG: Fewer than 50 lack electricity after storm
Hempstead officials will list in-laws and spouses as Town approves stricter laws against nepotism
East Quogue would have been the first Long East Quogue residents push for incorporation
MaryLaura Lamont, a National Park Service ranger at William Floyd played key role in U.S. independence
Drills will also take place at the Long Emergency drills planned at LI, NY rail stations
Dean Volkes in 2014. Feds: Company owner gets 5 years in prison
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search