ALBANY – A bill sponsored by Long Island legislators to extend an expired law that required pleasure boaters to help ward off invasive species was signed into law Monday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Cuomo also announced that $15 million will be spent this year for energy storage and clean energy projects on Long Island.

Under the compromise bill — sponsored by Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and Assemb. Steven Englebright (D-Setauket), who are chairmen of their chambers’ environmental conservation committees — boaters will be required to check, clean and dry boats, trailers and equipment before entering any water body.

The measure extends a 2007 law that expired in June. State legislators and local government officials will now have a year to develop a workable, long-term plan that includes monitoring the boat cleaning.

The measure aims to limit the spread of invasive plants and animals, such as Eurasian watermilfoil, zebra mussels, and spiny water fleas that can hurt or destroy natural vegetation and animal life. A violation would result in fines.

Although many sea and lake ports already have similar policies, the law is aimed at ending a “patchwork” of different practices at lakes and ports.

Cuomo also announced the state will spend a total of $55 million over five years for commercial and residential energy storage on Long Island. The program will include funding incentives to develop clean energy generators, such as solar power.

"These incentives for energy storage will help Long Islanders grow their clean energy economy and create jobs while also improving the resiliency of their grid in the face of more frequent extreme weather events,” Cuomo said.