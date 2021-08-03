TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Cuomo report: See reactions from politicians and others

New York State attorney general Letitia James, speaks

New York State attorney general Letitia James, speaks to the media outside the Touro Law Center on Tuesday, June. 29, 2021. Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
State Attorney General Letitia James released a report Tuesday saying Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo violated state and federal laws by sexually harassing multiple women, including current and former staffers, and fostered a toxic and hostile work environment. The report will have broad implications not only about the governor’s future but also for the New York political world.

See the reactions from state and local politicans and others:

