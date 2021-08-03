Cuomo report: See reactions from politicians and others
State Attorney General Letitia James released a report Tuesday saying Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo violated state and federal laws by sexually harassing multiple women, including current and former staffers, and fostered a toxic and hostile work environment. The report will have broad implications not only about the governor’s future but also for the New York political world.
See the reactions from state and local politicans and others:
The New York State legislature must impeach the Governor. We must.— Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) August 3, 2021
NEW: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says she’s still reading the NY AG’s report on Cuomo but calls it “deeply, deeply disturbing.”— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 3, 2021
“I do believe he should resign.” pic.twitter.com/OcTJvXweI4
The findings of the attorney general confirm what so many of us already knew- this governor isn’t fit to lead. Democrats and Republicans must to come together and take a definitive, bipartisan stand against sexual harassment and toxic abuse in the workplace. https://t.co/htYHgfng6u— Assemblyman Ed Ra (@EdwardRa19) August 3, 2021
I’m urging my colleagues to hold the governor accountable and remove him immediately. We as New Yorkers need to send a clear message: the sexual harassment and abuse of employees by those in power, and the willful breach of state and federal law, cannot and must not be tolerated.— Assemblyman Doug Smith (@DougSmithNY) August 3, 2021
🚨Andrew Cuomo must RESIGN or BE IMPEACHED! pic.twitter.com/7UNfMbYmxm— Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) August 3, 2021
Brutal AG report against Cuomo, but he's still refusing to resign & still attacking his accusers & investigators. Between his deadly nursing home order & coverup, his $5.1M book deal, & his sexual harassment, abuse & intimidation, the State Legislature MUST impeach IMMEDIATELY!— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 3, 2021
Officials at all levels of government have a duty to prevent this type of horrific conduct. Instead, Governor Cuomo enabled it. For his inexcusable and egregious conduct, Governor Cuomo must resign.— Rep. John Katko (@RepJohnKatko) August 3, 2021
Today, @RepTomSuozzi @RepJeffries, and @RepGregoryMeeks released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/aLGO1jcRTq— Tom Suozzi (@RepTomSuozzi) August 3, 2021
Governor Cuomo must resign. The Attorney General's report leaves no room for any other acceptable course. It confirms that federal and state laws were broken. 11 women is 11 too many.— Senator Liz Krueger (@LizKrueger) August 3, 2021
Enough is enough. #Cuomo must resign and face immediate prosecution. pic.twitter.com/f2JWHANchR— Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) August 3, 2021
Mayor de Blasio: “It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.” pic.twitter.com/a4K2lJcA37— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) August 3, 2021