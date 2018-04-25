ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday condemned what he called an “unconstitutional” raid of an upstate dairy farm by federal immigration officials and threatened to sue the Trump administration.

Cuomo was joined at a news conference by John Collins, a farmer in Rome who said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers entered his property last week without a warrant, hauled away one of his employees and, when Collins tried to record what was happening, threw away his mobile phone and handcuffed him.

The incident sparked Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to call last week for an investigation of ICE’s actions. Cuomo followed that by sending a letter to ICE threatening to sue for its “serious disregard for the rule of law.”

Cuomo said, “I think it’s time the state stood up to ICE.”

In his letter, Cuomo told ICE, “when you destroyed [Collins’] property, personal property, when you put him in handcuffs, you violated his constitutional rights … They violate the constitutional rights of American citizens every time they enter property without a valid warrant.”

Days after the raid, federal officials told newspapers in Utica and Syracuse that they arrested a Guatemalan man who had a criminal record and had been deported previously.

They did not address allegations about a lack of a warrant and handcuffing Collins.

ICE officials didn’t comment immediately Wednesday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo, who is facing a challenge in a Democratic primary for governor, said ICE’s actions were a result of President Donald Trump’s “anti-immigration” policies.