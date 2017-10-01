During his first term in office, you couldn’t pry Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo from his home state. Sound off about national politics? Not a chance.

It’s different now, several political observers said.

In the last few weeks alone, Cuomo has flown to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to review hurricane damage and offer New York’s help, traveled to Las Vegas to address the Transport Workers Union and waded into a number of national issues, including climate change, health care, tax cuts and the National Football League.

It’s not surprising to some who see Cuomo as a potential presidential candidate in 2020.

“Obviously, he has his eyes on the national prize and he is sticking his toe into the presidential waters,” said George Arzt, a longtime Democratic strategist. “It is way early, but I think there are people who are already out there . . . It’s obvious that his agenda in going around the country is a move to be part of the process.”

Cuomo, a Democrat, has said he’s only focused on running for re-election next year for a third term. But he has taken steps to raise his national profile this year, beginning in January and increasing in the last few months.

He began 2017 with a campaign-style rally to tout a proposal to make public colleges tuition-free — even appearing with the politician most associated with that idea, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He denounced President Donald Trump’s interim travel ban barring travel to the United States by residents of certain countries.

In March, Cuomo took a whirlwind trip to Israel, staying all of 15 hours, which he said was to show support for the Israeli people.