During his first term in office, you couldn’t pry Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo from his home state. Sound off about national politics? Not a chance.
It’s different now, several political observers said.
In the last few weeks alone, Cuomo has flown to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to review hurricane damage and offer New York’s help, traveled to Las Vegas to address the Transport Workers Union and waded into a number of national issues, including climate change, health care, tax cuts and the National Football League.
It’s not surprising to some who see Cuomo as a potential presidential candidate in 2020.
"Obviously, he has his eyes on the national prize and he is sticking his toe into the presidential waters," said George Arzt, a longtime Democratic strategist. "It is way early, but I think there are people who are already out there
And he has stepped up his complaints about Trump on a Republican-led health-care proposal (saying it funds “tax cuts for the richest by cutting health care for the poorest”), global warming (“the most ignorant federal government we have ever had when it comes to climate change”) and hurricane recovery in Puerto Rico (“they are not doing anything”).
The governor also called it “lunacy” for Trump to be “arguing with football players” about taking a knee during the national anthem rather than focusing on helping Americans recover from disasters.
