ALBANY — The Albany County district attorney said Tuesday he won’t prosecute a criminal complaint accusing former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of forcibly touching a woman who worked for him while they were in the governor’s mansion.

District Attorney David Soares said he is also asking Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple to dismiss the misdemeanor criminal complaint, which arose amid accusations of sexual harassment against Cuomo that led to his resignation in August.

"While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt," Soars said in a statement. "While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial."

In November, the case had been adjourned until Friday after the Albany County district attorney criticized the complaint brought by the sheriff’s department as "potentially defective."

Cuomo had faced a Nov. 17 court appearance after the Albany County sheriff announced on Oct. 29 that he had an "overwhelming amount of evidence" to issue his criminal complaint against Cuomo. The complaint accused Cuomo of groping a then-administration staffer's breast and buttocks while in the governor’s mansion in December. An Albany City Court judge had adjourned the case to Friday.

The allegation was part of an Aug. 3 report by state Attorney General Letitia James that concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has denied sexually harassing anyone. He resigned Aug. 24 as he faced potential impeachment.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Soares had said his office has been investigating the matter "for months" before the county sheriff issued the criminal complaint. Soares had told the Albany City Court judge that errors made by Apple risked "a procedural dismissal of this case."

There was no immediate comment from Cuomo’s attorney or from Cuomo’s spokesman.