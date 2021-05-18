Andrew Giuliani, son of former mayor, to run for NY governor

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced Tuesday he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York, potentially setting up a battle with third-term incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

"Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. It's Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier," the 35-year-old Giuliani said in an interview with the New York Post.

Giuliani served as a White House aide under former President Donald Trump and has more recently been a commentator for the conservative network Newsmax. He has never run for public office.

Giuliani was present last month when federal agents raided his father's Manhattan home as part of an investigation into the business dealings of the elder Giuliani during his time as Trump's personal lawyer. The younger Giuliani told reporters the raids on his father's home and office were "disgusting" and "absolutely absurd."

Giuliani planned a formal campaign announcement later Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino have previously announced they are running for the 2022 Republican nomination for New York governor.

Cuomo, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment and is being investigated for his administration's handling of the deaths of nursing home residents from COVID-19, has not announced whether he is running for a fourth term.