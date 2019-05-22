TODAY'S PAPER
Assembly OKs bill allowing Congress to get Trump's NY tax returns

The bill would authorize the New York Department of Taxation and Finance to release state returns to three congressional committees upon request.

President Trump gestures as he delivers remarks on

President Trump gestures as he delivers remarks on immigration at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on May 16, 2019. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
ALBANY — The state Assembly on Wednesday approved a bill opening the door for Congress to get President Donald Trump’s New York state tax returns, potentially giving Democrats a way around the White House’s refusal to make available his federal returns.

The state Senate had previously approved the bill, meaning it is now in the hands of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat. Earlier this year, an aide said the governor could support the legislation “as long as it applies to everybody” and not just Trump.

The income-tax bill would authorize the New York Department of Taxation and Finance to release state tax returns to three congressional committees upon request: the House Ways and Means Committee, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee or the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration said it wouldn’t provide the president’s tax returns as requested by the House Ways and Means Committee. Taking action in Albany, Democrats said the bill was about ensuring oversight and that “no one is above the law.”

 “We are trying to preserve our democratic norms — which are being undermined daily by the current administration," Assemb. Barbara Lifton (D-Ithaca) said.

The bill was approved 84-53, largely along political lines in the overwhelmingly Democratic chamber. But a handful of Democrats opposed the bill, saying it set a “troubling” precedent.

 “Make no mistake, I have complete disdain for what is going on in Washington,” Assemb. Michael Benedetto (D-Bronx) said. “But we are traveling down a path we should not be traveling down.”

 Assemb. Robert Smullen (R-Johnstown) called the bill "unnecessary" and "unconstitutional."

Democrats noted the original bill was much broader in scope in terms of whose taxes Congress could access. A subsequent amendment, approved in a separate, 85-49 vote, limited the scope to a president, vice president, New York congressional member, governor and a raft of state and locally elected officials.

